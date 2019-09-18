Kerry Blight appointed to head GFSC
Kerry Blight, one of Gibraltar’s most experienced and widely-respected bankers and a former Chairman of the Gibraltar Finance Centre Council, has been appointed to succeed Samantha Barrass as chief executive of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Mr Blight, whose appointment was widely welcomed across the financial services sector yesterday, will take over as from October...
