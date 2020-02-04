Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Feb, 2020

Kevagn Pereira wins his first career Youth Darts Ranking title

By Stephen Ignacio
4th February 2020

On Wednesday 26th January the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their second Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the home of darts in Gibraltar.

Once again it was a brilliant turnout with a total of 24 youngsters turning up.

The 6 Rankings are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.

With 2 events out of 6 played things are looking very tight at the top of the standings, but with four more events to play, these youngsters have everything to play for to secure a place in the top 4.

The top 4 at the end of the season will be the four that represent Gibraltar at this years European Youth Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

17 year-old Kevagn Pereira claimed his first career Youth ranking title in what will be his last season as a youth player.

Kale Francis recored the only 180 of the night and Nico Bado produced the highest finish with a 103.

Full round up of scores below..

First Round
Jason Segui 2-0 Elijah Bolaños
Nico Bado 2-0 Dylan Saxby
Joseph Andrades 2-0 Aaram Hanglin
Jayden Wood 2-1 Bailey Elston
Joseph Sanchez 2-0 Keith Medhurst Jnr
Kevagn Pereira 2-1 Kale Francis
Ryan Davidson 2-1 Tarika Ward
Nicholas Fortunato 2-1 Jyan Duo

Second Round
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-0 Kelan Garcia
Nico Bado 3-2 Jason Segui
Joseph Borge 3-1 Jaxsen Ramirez
Jayden Wood 3-0 Joseph Andrades
Joseph Ward 3-0 Casey Dyer
Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Sanchez
Paul Francis 3-1 Elton Victory
Nicholas Fortunato 3-1 Ryan Davidson

Quarter-Finals
Nico Bado 3-1 Dylan Duo Jnr
Joseph Borge 3-0 Jayden Wood
Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Ward
Nicholas Fortunato 3-0 Paul Francis

Semi-Finals
Nico Bado 3-0 Nicholas Fortunato
Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Borge

Final
Kevagn Pereira 4-1 Nico Bado

Congratulations Kevagn!

www.gibdarts.org

