Kevagn Pereira wins his first career Youth Darts Ranking title

On Wednesday 26th January the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their second Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the home of darts in Gibraltar.

Once again it was a brilliant turnout with a total of 24 youngsters turning up.

The 6 Rankings are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.

With 2 events out of 6 played things are looking very tight at the top of the standings, but with four more events to play, these youngsters have everything to play for to secure a place in the top 4.

The top 4 at the end of the season will be the four that represent Gibraltar at this years European Youth Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

17 year-old Kevagn Pereira claimed his first career Youth ranking title in what will be his last season as a youth player.

Kale Francis recored the only 180 of the night and Nico Bado produced the highest finish with a 103.

Full round up of scores below..

First Round

Jason Segui 2-0 Elijah Bolaños

Nico Bado 2-0 Dylan Saxby

Joseph Andrades 2-0 Aaram Hanglin

Jayden Wood 2-1 Bailey Elston

Joseph Sanchez 2-0 Keith Medhurst Jnr

Kevagn Pereira 2-1 Kale Francis

Ryan Davidson 2-1 Tarika Ward

Nicholas Fortunato 2-1 Jyan Duo

Second Round

Dylan Duo Jnr 3-0 Kelan Garcia

Nico Bado 3-2 Jason Segui

Joseph Borge 3-1 Jaxsen Ramirez

Jayden Wood 3-0 Joseph Andrades

Joseph Ward 3-0 Casey Dyer

Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Sanchez

Paul Francis 3-1 Elton Victory

Nicholas Fortunato 3-1 Ryan Davidson

Quarter-Finals

Nico Bado 3-1 Dylan Duo Jnr

Joseph Borge 3-0 Jayden Wood

Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Ward

Nicholas Fortunato 3-0 Paul Francis

Semi-Finals

Nico Bado 3-0 Nicholas Fortunato

Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Borge

Final

Kevagn Pereira 4-1 Nico Bado

Congratulations Kevagn!

