Kevagn Pereira wins his first career Youth Darts Ranking title
On Wednesday 26th January the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their second Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the home of darts in Gibraltar.
Once again it was a brilliant turnout with a total of 24 youngsters turning up.
The 6 Rankings are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.
With 2 events out of 6 played things are looking very tight at the top of the standings, but with four more events to play, these youngsters have everything to play for to secure a place in the top 4.
The top 4 at the end of the season will be the four that represent Gibraltar at this years European Youth Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary.
17 year-old Kevagn Pereira claimed his first career Youth ranking title in what will be his last season as a youth player.
Kale Francis recored the only 180 of the night and Nico Bado produced the highest finish with a 103.
Full round up of scores below..
First Round
Jason Segui 2-0 Elijah Bolaños
Nico Bado 2-0 Dylan Saxby
Joseph Andrades 2-0 Aaram Hanglin
Jayden Wood 2-1 Bailey Elston
Joseph Sanchez 2-0 Keith Medhurst Jnr
Kevagn Pereira 2-1 Kale Francis
Ryan Davidson 2-1 Tarika Ward
Nicholas Fortunato 2-1 Jyan Duo
Second Round
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-0 Kelan Garcia
Nico Bado 3-2 Jason Segui
Joseph Borge 3-1 Jaxsen Ramirez
Jayden Wood 3-0 Joseph Andrades
Joseph Ward 3-0 Casey Dyer
Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Sanchez
Paul Francis 3-1 Elton Victory
Nicholas Fortunato 3-1 Ryan Davidson
Quarter-Finals
Nico Bado 3-1 Dylan Duo Jnr
Joseph Borge 3-0 Jayden Wood
Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Ward
Nicholas Fortunato 3-0 Paul Francis
Semi-Finals
Nico Bado 3-0 Nicholas Fortunato
Kevagn Pereira 3-0 Joseph Borge
Final
Kevagn Pereira 4-1 Nico Bado
Congratulations Kevagn!
www.gibdarts.org