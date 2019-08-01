Key changes to the domestic league revealed to clubs
The Gibraltar football league is expected to start on the August 16 with the new format National League. Prior to this the Pepe Reyes Memorial cup will take place on August 11 according to the schedule of key dates given to clubs this summer. Although clubs have already received an initial draft of the league...
