Tue 12th Aug, 2025

Local News

Kids get ‘Pedal Ready’ at summer Cycling Proficiency Course

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
12th August 2025

By Neve Clinton

The Pedal Ready organisation held a Level 1 Cycling Proficiency Course at the Bayside and Westside podium as part of the GSLA summer programme, providing two cohorts two hours of cycle safety and education each.

The course, geared for 11-year-olds but open to anyone who can ride a bicycle, includes learning how to hand signal, emergency brake, and look over your shoulder for dangers such as traffic or pedestrians, as well as awareness of traffic signs and the Highway Code.

The children also had a chance to play games using their bicycles, such as a race for who could go the slowest, testing them on their balance and control over their bike, with the aim to teach them that they can have fun on their bicycles, but there is a time and a place.

The course is led by Simon Debono, director and instructor at Pedal Ready, and the ‘Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar’, former Transport Minister Paul Balban, who started the initiative when he was in government and now plays a supportive role alongside Mr Debono overseeing the sessions and participating directly where necessary.

Mr Debono, who is also a police officer, told the Chronicle that Pedal Ready’s main aim is to promote safe, lawful and courteous cycling on the roads, ensuring that young cyclists are aware of their surroundings and understand where they can “pull a wheelie” or a skid, and when they must be careful of pedestrians or other vehicles.

“Safety is paramount”, he said.

