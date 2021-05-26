Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th May, 2021

Kim Baglietto comes back to win second race in Spring Festival

By Stephen Ignacio
26th May 2021

With some athletes competing in Spain that same evening the second race of the GAAA Spring festival, a 10km flat race saw less participants than many had anticipated. Although the distance itself was something which would have seen a reduced number, the fact that both Gibraltar and Spanish athletes would be involved in races in...

