Kim Baglietto takes bronze in the Women’s half marathon, Gib takes bronze in Men’s team event
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Kim Baglietto took bronze in the Guernsey Island Games half marathon in a time of 1:23:41. “I am really tired,” she said after she crossed the finish line. “I had got my game plan, tried to do my own race and it worked.” Before being congratulated by fellow runners from...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here