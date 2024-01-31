Kim takes half marathon women’s record to under 80 minutes

Just weeks before Gibraltar Athletics arrives at its next half Marathon run in the Road Runners League campaign Kim Baglietto was to set the tone for the female category by breaking the Gibraltar National Record during her run in Seville this past weekend.

For many of those looking at the results of the Seville half Marathon, it would not have been apparent, had the GAAA not reported on the fact, that the Gibraltarian runner was among those listed as having entered. Her name having been recorded as being from the United Kingdom, and not Gibraltar.

This was the case for a large number of Gibraltar runners, including the likes of Turnock and Gordon who were among many Gibraltar runners listed as coming from “Riendo Unido” or “United Kingdom.”

This has become a frequent incidence with Gibraltar runners participating in events in Spain, with only a handful actually naming Gibraltar as their country of origin as they try to steer away from the political difficulties that past runners have had from being accepted to register into events.

However, there was no such problems for a handful of Gibraltar runners this weekend who were officially listed within the Seville Half Marathon records as originating from Gibraltar. Julian Vinales and Karyn Barnett among two of the athletes whose names were directly referred in the listings as orginating from Gibraltar.

The number of Gibraltar runners who participated in the Seville Half Marathon is believed to have been close to the 100 mark, although just 69 names could be found by this newspaper among those listed. This figure alone, however, highlighting the high number of local road runners participating in events in Spain, many not participating themselves in a frequent basis in local races.

The Seville half marathon has been among one of the popular races attracting Gibraltarian runners, with races in Malaga and Cadiz among other popular events.

Kim Baglietto’s latest achievement also highlights the opportunities for Gibraltar runners in participating in such events, bringing them into a highly competitive arena in which they are tested. The local runner was to finish 29th overall in her category, in a half marathon which saw some several thousands participating, not all of them finishing.

The female category was won by Ethiopian Alemtsehay Bimr Zerihun who set the pace breaking the event’s record. The male category was won by Bravin Kiprop finishing just under the hour mark.

Kim Baglietto’s own record saw her produce a 1.19.43 which sees Gibraltar’s record in the women’s category now under the 80 minute mark. A barrier which many believed could take some time to be broken.





Images by Eyleen Gomez

Some results from Seville Half Marathon

