Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Kim wins gold in Jerez Half Marathon

By Stephen Ignacio
24th April 2023

Kim Baglietto, who only recently took gold in the women’s category of the GAAA International Half Marathon was to repeat her feat in Jerez in her debut in the Sherry Half Marathon.
Although having raced in Jerez previously, this was to be her first attempt at the Sherry Half Marathon whioch she later was to admit had been a challenging and tough route.
Kim Baglietto won the women’s category of Sherry Half Marathon in Jerez on Sunday with a time of 1:32:02. She was first across the line, but notably was also to finish ninth overall from a field of 600plus runners.in the female section and 9th overall.
A mainly cross country hilly run through vineyards the route has a 265m of elevation. The “Sherry Media” as its known offers the unique opportunity to run throutgh  the sea of vineyards that surround the city and are part of Jerez, participating in a special race enjoying the essence of the Sherry Maratón. 
Starting from the heart of the vineyeards  of Jerez, the route through the mains wineries of Jerez.
Sherry Media also has the walking category for all runners who want to live the experience at heir own pace.

