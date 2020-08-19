Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Kim’s top reads book review

By Guest Contributor
19th August 2020

With Gibraltar in lockdown, many are spending more time at home and looking for distractions. Kim Pecino is a librarian with experience in public and school libraries, and today she shares three book recommendations. Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple – Bernadette Fox is a strange woman. She is a hugely successful architect, married...

