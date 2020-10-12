Kindred redundancies not caused by Brexit or Covid-19
The Kindred Group has stressed that company-wide redundancies affecting staff working in Gibraltar are not due to Brexit or Covid-19. The company will start a formal consultation process this week. In a letter sent to staff which was seen by the Chronicle, this would impact jobs in the brand marketing team, customer service department, VIP...
