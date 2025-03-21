Kinetic initiative seeks to empower public servants to shape future of service

The Gibraltar Government has launched a new initiative to encourage public servants to pitch ideas to help shape the future of the public sector in Gibraltar.

Staff across all grades can submit ideas to improve efficiency, cost savings, service delivery and modernisation.

The scheme is called Kinetic and includes financial and holiday incentives to encourage meaningful proposals.

Ideas must initially be submitted by June 30, after which five will be chosen for the next stage.

Shortlisted participants will receive a £200 bonus and will pitch their ideas to a senior panel made up of the Chief Secretary, the Financial Secretary, the GDC Secretary and the Director of Public Service.

The judging panel will assess the ideas based on impact, feasibility and alignment with Public Sector objectives.

The winning idea will be chosen from the shortlist and its proponent will receive five days of additional annual leave in the calendar year, a new iPad with Magic keyboard and Apple pencil, and official recognition once the idea is implemented, as well being involved in its delivery.

The Kinetic initiative aims to empower employees by recognising their insights and encouraging innovative contributions.

It was announced in a circular sent to all heads of department and chief executives, including at Government authorities and agencies.

“Innovation and collaboration is the driving force behind a modern and effective Public Service which strives for excellence,” a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government told the Chronicle.

“The Kinetic initiative has been introduced to harness the creativity of Public Servants, providing them with a direct platform to contribute ideas that enhance efficiency, improve service delivery, and modernise operations.”

“By empowering employees to think beyond traditional structures, we aim to unlock new ways to improve HM Government of Gibraltar's Public Services.”

Public servants are already encouraged to propose ideas within their departmental structures through their line managers of heads of departments.

But the new Kinetic initiative allows ideas to be channelled directly to key stakeholders and decision makers across the Public Service.

“This ensures that ideas with the potential for cross-departmental impact can be considered holistically, rather than being confined to individual departments,” the spokesperson said.

“Unlike departmental suggestion processes, Kinetic provides a structured and high-profile platform where ideas are reviewed at the highest levels of decision-making.”

“Shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to pitch their proposals directly to a panel including the Chief Secretary, Financial Secretary, and other senior officials.”

“This initiative ensures that innovative ideas are not just heard, but also actively considered by key decision makers for implementation across the entire Public Service.”

The Government hopes the incentives on offer will encourage participation and signal the value placed on staff contributions aimed at modernising the public sector.

“Recognising and rewarding staff for their creativity and commitment to improvement is important for fostering a culture of innovation,” the spokesperson said.

“The incentives serve as an acknowledgment of the time and effort employees invest in developing formal meaningful proposals.”

This is the first year that Kinetic has been launched but the Government said it was committed to making it an annual event.

“We strongly believe that continuous engagement with our valued Public Servants on innovation, collaboration and excellence will drive long-term improvements and efficiencies across our Public Service,” the spokesperson said.

“Based on the success of this inaugural initiative, we intend to refine and expand it in the years to come.”