King Charles and PM celebrate Gibraltar as ‘cherished’ member of UK family in messages on National Day

The UK’s resolute commitment to the people of Gibraltar and their right to self-determination were underlined by King Charles and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in messages conveyed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during the Natonal Day rally in Casemates on Wednesday.

The rally was the first following the June 11 political agreement for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, a theme that figured prominently in speeches as Gibraltar once again reaffirmed its message that only the Gibraltarians can decide their future and that of the homeland.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Picardo delivered a message from the King received earlier that morning in a letter from the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, the monarch’s representative on the Rock.

In the message, Charles and Queen Camilla conveyed their “warmest congratulations” to the Chief Minister and the people of Gibraltar, and reflected on the “deep mutual loyalty and respect” that lay at the heart of a partnership rooted in history and shared interests and values.

In comments that will not go unnoticed outside Gibraltar, Charles commended too Gibraltar’s environmental work including in the British waters surrounding the Rock.

“As a cherished member of our overseas family, it is with great pride that I reflect on the many achievements of the people of Gibraltar,” the King said.

“It seems to me that our shared history, interests and values have fostered in both countries a deep mutual loyalty and respect, which has served us so well in working together on matters of economic, cultural and environmental importance.”

“I know that we will continue to collaborate on climate change and sustainability and I commend your continued efforts to find innovative and long-lasting solutions to complex issues, such as the replanting of native seagrass in Gibraltar's waters to combat species decline and increase carbon capture, as well as the development of Gibraltar's twenty five-year environment plan, which places sustainable development goals at the heart of creating a greener, more sustainable and low-carbon Gibraltar.”

“My wife and I would like to take this opportunity to send our very best wishes for the year ahead.”

In a second message read out by Mr Picardo to the rally, the Prime Minster also extended his “warmest wishes” to the Gibraltarians, reaffirming the UK’s continued commitment to the sovereignty double-lock.

Sir Keir said National Day was “a testament to the enduring strength, unity, and democratic will” of the Gibraltarian people.

“It is also a moment to reaffirm the deep and historic bond between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, built on shared values, mutual respect, and a steadfast commitment to self-determination,” he said.

Sir Keir reflected on the June 11 treaty agreement, which he said was reached following “extensive and constructive” negotiations.

The agreement, he added, marked “a pivotal step” toward a treaty that would ensure “a prosperous and secure future” for Gibraltar.

“I pay tribute to the Chief Minister, your Government and your negotiating team for the pivotal role you played in steering these negotiations, over many years, to a successful conclusion,” Sir Keir said in the message.

“Our teams continue to work to finalise the text of the treaty, ensuring that the people and businesses of Gibraltar have the certainty and stability they deserve.”

“Gibraltar and its people will always be a cherished part of the UK family.”

“The foundation stone of our partnership remains the connections of our people, supported by the UK's resolute position on sovereignty and self-determination by the people of Gibraltar.”

“I reaffirm once again today my Government's commitment to the double lock.”

“As you gather in red and white to mark this special day, I know you will do so with pride in all that Gibraltar has achieved and with confidence in the future we are building together.”

Yvetter Cooper, the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, had also earlier restated the UK commitment to the double-lock in conversation with Mr Picardo on the eve of National Day, the Chief Minister said.

This year’s rally attracted some 2500 people to the square, according to the Royal Gibraltar Police, a figure significantly down on previous years. In 2023 for example, some 4500 people gathered in Casemates for the first rally after the Covid pandemic.

But those present were loud in their responses as they listened to the speeches, although their reactions were not all positive.

A significant number of people booed when the Chief Minister referred to the UK Prime Minister, if not at the content of his message.

Asked about this after the rally, Mr Picardo said the boos were likely a reflection of UK news and the Prime Minister’s current low domestic popularity, and less about his government’s position on Gibraltar.

But he acknowledged it was “surprising, unexpected and undeserved” response from a section of the crowd, adding Sir Keir “deserves nothing but an A* on Gibraltar”.

‘BRITISH FOREVER’

In his own words to the rally, Mr Picardo reflected on past generations of Gibraltarians who had defended their right to decide their own future whatever challenges they faced.

He cited the evacuation generation who fought to return to the Rock; the referendum generation who stood up to the “murderous dictator” General Franco in Madrid, and whose free choice is celebrated on National Day; and the closed frontier generation, who “endured the last siege of Gibraltar”.

“My dear friends, what the whole world now knows is that we are always going to be British, always,” the Chief Minister said.

“We are always going to be an integral part of the British family and, whoever it may pain, that will never change.”

“Because when we talk about our right to decide - our right of self-determination - we say one more thing.”

“We decide to stay British forever, and no one can ever untie the knot that joins us to Britain.”

“It is a knot tied in perpetuity.”

This community, he said, was “the Brexit generation” who had defended Gibraltar for future generations to follow.

The work on the treaty was in its final stages and “we will not blink in making sure it’s as safe and secure as the deal we’ve announced is”.

Gibraltar, he added, was ready to build a better future and a new relationship with Spain, a future with “more opportunities” and “less obstacles”, but one that would be “exclusively British”.

DOUGHTY

Joining the Chief Minister on stage were Gibraltar’s elected representatives, both in Government and Opposition, and a delegation of UK parliamentarians past and present, including Sir Bob Neill, who earlier this week was appointed a Freeman of Gibraltar in recognition of his service to this community in the House of Commons.

Among the guests was Stephen Doughty, the UK’s Minister for Europe, who played a key role in the final stages of the treaty negotiation and flew to the Rock on Wednesday morning to attend the rally before flying back to the UK later that afternoon.

Mr Doughty said he was “truly honoured” to be back in Gibraltar for National Day, adding he felt “very much at home”.

He praised the “sea of red and white” and the community, family atmosphere, but said this was “much more than just a celebration” and was “a statement of pride and of unity”.

“You know and we know that for more than 300 years, Gibraltar has been a hugely important and cherished part of the British family,” he said.

“This is a bond built on enduring friendship and partnership.”

In a year that marked the 80th anniversary of World War II, Mr Doughty praised Gibraltar’s “extraordinary role” in that conflict and reflected on the veterans who had participated in it, and those who lost their lives.

“The courage and sacrifice of citizens here should never be forgotten,” he said.

Mr Doughty said this “spirit of resilience” still defined the Rock and its people to this day.

“You’ve all built something truly remarkable and it’s a community that genuinely not only leads, but also inspires,” he said.

“It’s a community that continues to shine on the world stage,” he added, citing the 25-year environment plan, Gibraltar’s sporting achievements in the Island Games and its work on inclusion and innovation.

And in an age marred once again by conflict in Europe and the Middle East, Gibraltar continued to play “an absolutely critical role” in regional security.

On the treaty, Mr Doughty said the June 11 agreement “shows what diplomacy and cooperation can achieve”.

The treaty promised “prosperity, security and stability” and would avoid a hard border and help strengthen Gibraltar’s economy and productivity.

“Let me assure you that both myself personally and the United Kingdom Government will continue to see this through until it is in place,” he said, to cheers and applause.

“And we will always stick by Gibraltar, we always have and we always will.”

He echoed the Prime Minister in praising Gibraltar’s negotiating team and the “absolutely remarkable” relationship between the Gibraltar and the UK governments.

And he stressed that the underlying principle for the UK in that relationship was “nothing about you without you”.

‘STEADFAST, RESILIENT, UNITED’

Labour MP Amanda Martin, the chairperson of the all-party Gibraltar group in the House of Commons, also addressed the rally and said the Gibraltar treaty represented “a transformation” of Gibraltar’s relationship with Europe, one that preserved “everything that matters to you”.

And she said the support for Gibraltar in the UK Parliament “transcends the divisions of Westminster politics”.

“Over the decades, Gibraltar has faced challenges that would have broken lesser communities, border closures, economic pressures, diplomatic tensions.”

“But through it all, you have remained steadfast, resilient and united, and you should be extremely proud of yourselves, as we are.”

“Your commitment to British identity never wavered, even when that commitment came at a considerable cost.”

“Your belief in your very own future never diminished, even when that may have seemed uncertain at times.”

“And as we celebrate National Day today, we know that we do so knowing that Gibraltar’s best days lie ahead of us.”

“Treaties and agreements do not build prosperity by themselves.”

“That requires the continued hard work, ingenuity and determination that have characterised the people of Gibraltar.”

“It requires the same spirit that transformed a strategic military outpost into a thriving moder economy.”

Richard Buttigieg, the chairman of Gibraltar, said it was “crucial” that Gibraltar continue to reiterate its message to the world every year.

“Gibraltar belongs to the Gibraltarians,” he told the rally.

“The Rock is our home and will be our home forever.”

“And absolutely no one is going to tell us what to do with our home.”

Mr Buttigieg said Gibraltar welcomed good neighbourly relations and had never wished for anything else, adding “we most certainly do not want to antagonise our neighbours”.

“But no one must confuse our generosity and our kindness with weakness,” he said.

“Everyone must understand that when it comes to the defence of our homeland, our giths and especially our sovereignty, the people of Gibraltar are steadfast in their resolve.”