Mon 5th Feb, 2024

UK/Spain News

King diagnosed with cancer, Palace announces

Archive image of King Charles III departing The London Clinic in central London, where he had undergone a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA

By Press Association
5th February 2024

By Laura Elston and Tony Jones, PA Court Staff

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

The King has started a schedule of regular treatments but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

The Palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

He will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to commence treatment as an out-patient.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.”

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to the news of the King’s cancer diagnosis by tweeting: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.”

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Among the flurry of messages wishing him well was one from the Gibraltar Government.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote to the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, noting the statement from Buckingham Palace and adding: “I should be grateful if you would kindly convey to the Palace the very best wishes of the people of Gibraltar to His Majesty for a quick and full recovery.”

No.6 Convent Place later said: "His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister have spoken this afternoon after the announcement and have jointly conveyed to the Palace the very best wishes of the people of Gibraltar to His Majesty for a quick and full recovery."

King Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.

The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family at the start of 2024, coming after the King’s hospital stay, the Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York’s diagnosis of skin cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the King was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.

The Palace announced the King’s cancer diagnosis at 6pm on Monday.

King Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.

Chronicle staff contributed reporting for this article.

