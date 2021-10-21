King George V application up before DPC today

An outline planning application for the former site of the King George V hospital will be debated during this Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

The meeting will be held online as a measure initially introduced last year during the pandemic continues.

Viewers can watch the proceedings online via the Government’s YouTube channel.

Top of the agenda for the meeting is an application seeking permission to construct a residential development on the site of the former King George V hospital on South Barrack Road.

The applicant, GV Property Ltd, is seeking permission for a low density development which will have three residential buildings of approximately 12 units.

The works, drawn up by architects WSRM, would include the partial demolition, extension and conversion of the existing building with elements of the existing façade being retained and the construction of a new three story detached building below podium parking. In addition, it includes landscaping and associated amenities.

A full planning application filed by Healy House Ltd for Bishop Healy House at King George V Ramp will also be discussed during the meeting.

An application prepared by architects Arc Design seeks permission for a refurbishment and extension of the vacant premises into a family dwelling.

“Although not a particularly old building, the design is intended to be sympathetic to the heritage appeal of the main house – preserving it’s features and sensitively refurbishing this to breathe a new lease of life into this abandoned premises. Design is to respect the traditional appearance of the existing building by enhancing the beauty of its architectural features – with decorative elements to be sensitively restored, and used to inspire the design of the new addition to the premises,” states the design statement filed with the application.

Other developments to be discussed include the proposed change of use from offices to services apartments at 20 Bell House, 9 Bell Lane.

Permission is also being sought to refurbish the entrance, basement and first floor areas and redevelop the property to contain 17 units.

An outline application for the proposed construction of a two storey extension at 17 Prince Edward's Road will be heard, as will the full application for 19 Prince Edward’s Road which seeks permission for the construction of an additional storey, roof terrace with decking and metal railings, pergola structure and shed, as well as alterations to façade and fenestration.

Also seeking permission for a single storey extension is the owner of 1a Booth’s Passage.

A full planning application to convert a penthouse apartment into several residential units and terrace extension at 127 Main Street will be debated.

An objector to the outline planning application for the proposed construction of a rooftop extension and internal alterations at 1 Rosia Court will be able to address the Commission during the meeting as a discussion on the application is held.

Another objector will address the DPC on the proposed installation of a timber fence at 5 Ellerton Ramp, Buena Vista.

Under the Minor Amendments application the applicant is asking for consideration for the replacement of previously approved fence with brick wall.

The applicant will also receive the opportunity to address the Commission.

Both the applicant and objector to the final application being debated on Thursday regarding House 4, 8 Naval Hospital Hill, will also receive time to get across their concerns or plans.

Under another Minor Amendments application, permission is being sought for to extend the parapet walls to the upper level balcony.