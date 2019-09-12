Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

King of Spain to meet party leaders to see if election can be avoided

REUTERS/Sergio Perez

By Press Association
12th September 2019

Spain's King Felipe VI will meet with leaders of the country's political parties to determine if there is a viable candidate who could receive the endorsement of parliament to form a government and avoid a second national election this year.

The royal house announced that the talks between the monarch and politicians will be on September 16 and 17.

If the king believes that no candidate can get a majority in the 350-member lower chamber needed to form a government, he will proceed to call voters to the polls in November.

Caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez appears to be the only possible candidate, but the Socialist leader already failed to earn parliament's endorsement in July.

The deadline to form a government is September 23.

