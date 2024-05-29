Kitchen Studios 10th anniversary programme draws to a close

Kitchen Studios has been celebrating their 10th anniversary this month with various workshops and events.

This week the programme will draw to a close with the final workshop a ‘LEGO printing’ event at GEMA Gallery being held today at 5pm.

The celebrations will end with an exhibition at GEMA Gallery, which will open on Friday, May 31.

Over the past month the collective of local artists, has held workshops and events including live painting and drawing sessions, a ‘Town Texture Walk’, ‘Animation Made Simple’, and a ‘Photo Walk’.

The collective has also teamed up with local groups, such as USK Gibraltar and together they held a special a sketching event at Parsons Lodge.

Further events have included a collaborative project with local ceramic artist Ermelinda Duarte and a fun Friday evening featuring cocktails and activities.