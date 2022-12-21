Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Kitchen Studios back at GEMA for final show in 2022

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
21st December 2022

Kitchen Studios has returned to GEMA Gallery for their final show of 2022, with 12 artists from varying disciplines exhibiting their work. An opening event was held on Friday evening with some of the artists in attendance. Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga, the president of Kitchen Studios, said that they tried to call upon artists the collective...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

A lesson in life and death

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Local News

Govt issues update on affordable housing projects

Mon 19th Dec, 2022

Local News

Schengen border checks cause delay for British passengers diverted to Malaga

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Local News

TGS workshop staff fund Sierra Leone well

Tue 20th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#RICHARD’SRENDEZVOUS... Do you hear zambombas?

21st December 2022

Local News
After FATF decision, European Commission adds Gibraltar to ‘high-risk’ list

20th December 2022

Local News
Former patient’s efforts bring TVs to hospital wards

20th December 2022

Opinion & Analysis
Our Christmas traditions as we look back on festive times past

17th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022