Tue 24th Jan, 2023

Kitchen Studios host first exhibition in Fine Arts

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd January 2023

Kitchen Studios today opened their first exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery, since the group formed over five years ago. The exhibition, which has been organised as part of the ‘No Cuesta d’Enero’ programme launched by the Fine Arts Association, brings together over 15 artists of varying disciplines. This latest show is the second time...

