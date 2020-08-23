Kosovo match cancelled after eight test positive for Covid-19
A Europa League match between after the Lincoln Red Imps v Prishtina FC match was called-off for a second time this week with eight Kosovo players testing positive for Covid-19. The Gibraltar Government has confirmed UEFA cancelled the match, adding it would have been irresponsible for it to go ahead. The match, rescheduled after Prishtina...
