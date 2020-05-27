Kristel Turner scoops top prize in virtual Spring Visual Arts Competition
In a socially-distanced prize giving ceremony for this year’s Spring Visual Arts Competition, Kristel Turner was awarded the top prize on Tuesday for her photo of an old Westside School classroom titled ‘Empty Register’. Just like the empty classroom in Mrs Turner’s photograph, the prize giving ceremony was much quieter than usual. Usually family and...
