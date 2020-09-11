Kusuma Trust Gibraltar launches 2020 Professional Development Awards

Applications for the Kusuma Trust Professional Development Award are now open, with the award set to support individuals working in Gibraltar.

The award is open to those who are planning to undertake professional development courses where there is no funding available from the Government or their employer.

Recipients of the funding must be working in areas that directly benefit those living and working in Gibraltar.

Applications will be accepted from groups of employees but may be subject to requests for further information.

Candidates applying for the Professional Development Award must be working in Gibraltar for a minimum of three years immediately prior to commencement of their selected course, be employed in a role that directly impacts and benefits those who live and work in Gibraltar and demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their occupation.

The deadline for applications is Friday, October 9.