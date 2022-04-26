Kye joins Cala Mijas and debuts with an assist
Gibraltar women’s goalkeeper Kye Revagliatte this week announced that she had signed for CD Torreon Cala Mijas having departed Esteponense. Kye made an immediate impact for her new club providing an assist on her debut after sending a long pass to her forwards which subsequently ended in a goal in a 4-1 win. The club...
