Kye Livingtsone joins Larne senior squad ahead of clash against St Joseph
Gibraltarian twenty year old Kye Livingstone has joined the senior squad of Northern Ireland side Larne FC ahead of their senior teams clash against St Joseph. The youngster signed for the Northern Ireland side’s U20 team last summer having last been in Bruno Magpies’ books. Prior to that he was in Lincoln Red Imps youth...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here