Thu 8th Jul, 2021

Kyle Walker: We will give everything to knock that last door down in final

By Press Association
8th July 2021

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA
Kyle Walker says England will give their all to “knock that last door down” and secure Euro 2020 glory in Sunday’s final against Italy.

The Three Lions secured their place in a first major men’s final in 55 years as Harry Kane’s extra-time goal saw them beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley.

Kane tucked away the rebound having had a penalty saved, with a Simon Kjaer own goal drawing England level following Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine free-kick.

That was enough to see England progress into the final, where they will face Italy, looking to end a long wait for silverware.

Walker put in a fine performance at right-back and was pleased to help England break their recent semi-final duck – but that the players are determined to go one step further.

“No team has done it since 1966 so to finally get this country where it deserves and to do it at Wembley is going to be something special,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

“But there is one more door to knock down and I can assure you that each and every one of us will give it our all to make sure that we can knock that last door down.”

Walker has won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four League Cups at Manchester City – but the 31-year-old compared reaching Sunday’s final to his Championship play-off success with hometown club Sheffield United in 2009.

“I’ve been very fortunate to pick up medals over the years,” he added.

“But this one for your country… I played here for Sheffield United in the play-off final. That was probably one of the best moments in my career.

“Tonight, topped it or came very close. Not many players in this country play for England, so to represent your country once is fantastic.

“But in a European Championship to get to a final is something special. We all need to cherish this moment but we all need to concentrate. It’s one last step to make history for this country and get some credit we deserve.”

