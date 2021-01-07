Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Jan, 2021

UK/Spain News

La Linea appeals for ‘voluntary lockdown’ as virus number surge

By Chronicle Staff
7th January 2021

By Maria Jesus Corrales The number of people with Covid-19 in La Linea rose overnight by 202 according to data published yesterday, pushing the number of active cases in the city to over 1,000 for the first time. The rise means the infection rate in La Linea is now 1,247.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, prompting mayor...

