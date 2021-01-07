La Linea appeals for ‘voluntary lockdown’ as virus number surge
By Maria Jesus Corrales The number of people with Covid-19 in La Linea rose overnight by 202 according to data published yesterday, pushing the number of active cases in the city to over 1,000 for the first time. The rise means the infection rate in La Linea is now 1,247.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, prompting mayor...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here