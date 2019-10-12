La Línea businesses may lose half their income in a hard Brexit
By Maria Jesus Corrales La Línea businesses may suffer losses of up to 50 per cent in revenue if the UK were to crash out of the EU without a deal, according to Apymell, the La Linea small business association. Apymell quoted this figure after carrying out a survey of local businesses and comparing it...
