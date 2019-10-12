Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 12th Oct, 2019

La Línea businesses may lose half their income in a hard Brexit

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2019

By Maria Jesus Corrales La Línea businesses may suffer losses of up to 50 per cent in revenue if the UK were to crash out of the EU without a deal, according to Apymell, the La Linea small business association. Apymell quoted this figure after carrying out a survey of local businesses and comparing it...

