La Linea campaigners go crazy for park lake
By Maria Jesus Corrales A group of campaigners have collaborated with the La Linea City Council to restore the lake that was an original feature in the Princesa Sofia park in 1969. Having named themselves “Los Locos del Parque”, the campaigners are calling for a full refurbishment of the park that has fallen to disrepair...
