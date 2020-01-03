Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

UK/Spain News

La Linea campaigners go crazy for park lake

By Guest Contributor
2nd January 2020

By Maria Jesus Corrales A group of campaigners have collaborated with the La Linea City Council to restore the lake that was an original feature in the Princesa Sofia park in 1969. Having named themselves “Los Locos del Parque”, the campaigners are calling for a full refurbishment of the park that has fallen to disrepair...

