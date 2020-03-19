La Linea Chinese community donate to essential services

The Chinese community in La Linea received the thanks from officials in the La Linea Ayuntamiento after donations made to the town’s essential services this week.

Bernardo Piña, councilor for Public Health in La Linea praised the gestures of the businessmen who this week donated cleaning materials and protective items to the Local Police and other essential services.

On Tuesday the owner of Noa-Lin located at Avenida María Guerrero although closed due to the present state of emergency implemented in Spain, he opened up the premises to the local police officers to collect the cleaning materials and equipment which are to be used to disinfect sites across La Linea. Refusing to accept payment the Chinese national then went on to donate protective gloves and masks.

Similarly, just days earlier a similar gesture had taken place when the owners of Industrias Lacse, at Zabal donated a large quantity of protective masks to the essential services.

Mr Bernardo Piña praised the gestures stating “in these difficult moments and with limited supplies of these items we have to be grateful for the solidarity shown by these businesses.”