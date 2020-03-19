Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

La Linea Chinese community donate to essential services

By Stephen Ignacio
19th March 2020

The Chinese community in La Linea received the thanks from officials in the La Linea Ayuntamiento after donations made to the town’s essential services this week.
Bernardo Piña, councilor for Public Health in La Linea praised the gestures of the businessmen who this week donated cleaning materials and protective items to the Local Police and other essential services.
On Tuesday the owner of Noa-Lin located at Avenida María Guerrero although closed due to the present state of emergency implemented in Spain, he opened up the premises to the local police officers to collect the cleaning materials and equipment which are to be used to disinfect sites across La Linea. Refusing to accept payment the Chinese national then went on to donate protective gloves and masks.
Similarly, just days earlier a similar gesture had taken place when the owners of Industrias Lacse, at Zabal donated a large quantity of protective masks to the essential services.
Mr Bernardo Piña praised the gestures stating “in these difficult moments and with limited supplies of these items we have to be grateful for the solidarity shown by these businesses.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

Students living in Spain will be restricted from entering Gibraltar

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain 'work together' to fight virus that 'knows no borders'

Wed 18th Mar, 2020

Local News

Covid-19 patients urge public not to panic

Wed 18th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK pharmacies urge people not to stockpile medicines

19th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Port of Dover will 'step up' to meet coronavirus food supply challenges

19th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Planets set to put on a show for earliest March equinox in 124 years

19th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Exam grades could be based on teacher assessment and mocks, say UK school leaders

19th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020