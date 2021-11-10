Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

La Linea mayor Juan Franco tests positive for Covid-19

Screengrab of Juan Franco's Facebook video, in which he announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2021

Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Franco revealed the news in a short video on Facebook in which he stressed the need for continued caution.

“I insist, the virus is still out there and we have to continue taking safety measures.”

“Use masks, sanitiser gels and keep social distance.”

“I hope that we can come out of this nightmare soon.”

There are currently 39 active cases of the virus in La Linea, according to data from the Spanish Health Ministry, 15 of them detected in the past week.

The mayor said he would be in self-isolation at home for the next 10 days and would be rearranging his diary accordingly, adding he would have to miss the next meeting of the council scheduled on November 10.

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Tory MP to quit as party’s vice-chairman

10th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Charles suggests planting memorial avenues to remember loved ones lost to Covid

10th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Health Secretary ‘doesn’t want to see anyone have to walk away from their job’

10th November 2021

UK/Spain News
‘Crucial’ to keep 1.5C temperature limit goal alive, warns chief scientist

9th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021