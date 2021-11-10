La Linea mayor Juan Franco tests positive for Covid-19

Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Franco revealed the news in a short video on Facebook in which he stressed the need for continued caution.

“I insist, the virus is still out there and we have to continue taking safety measures.”

“Use masks, sanitiser gels and keep social distance.”

“I hope that we can come out of this nightmare soon.”

There are currently 39 active cases of the virus in La Linea, according to data from the Spanish Health Ministry, 15 of them detected in the past week.

The mayor said he would be in self-isolation at home for the next 10 days and would be rearranging his diary accordingly, adding he would have to miss the next meeting of the council scheduled on November 10.