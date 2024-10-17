La Linea mayor rallies support for pro-treaty demonstration
By Maria Jesus Corrales Representatives of over 100 organisations gathered in La Linea city council’s voting chamber on Tuesday in support for a pro-treaty demonstration on October 25. The representatives called on the national and regional Spanish authorities to support the UK/EU negotiations and ensure fluidity across the border. “It is a matter of survival”,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here