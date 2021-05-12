Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th May, 2021

La Linea reflects on unrest following deaths at sea

By Priya Gulraj
12th May 2021

La Linea authorities have condemned the scenes of violence witnessed on Monday as residents of La Atunara took to the streets in anger to protest the deaths of two men at sea. Some 24 skips were torched and the former seafront restaurant La Marina was set on fire during the unrest, while roads were blocked...

