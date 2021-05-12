La Linea reflects on unrest following deaths at sea
La Linea authorities have condemned the scenes of violence witnessed on Monday as residents of La Atunara took to the streets in anger to protest the deaths of two men at sea. Some 24 skips were torched and the former seafront restaurant La Marina was set on fire during the unrest, while roads were blocked...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here