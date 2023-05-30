La Linea’s Juan Franco ‘concerned’ about changing political landscape in Spain
by Maria Jesus Corrales The mayor of La Linea, Juan Franco, expressed "concern" yesterday about the political landscape in Spain following municipal and regional elections on Sunday and the snap general election called by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following bruising results for the Socialists as support for the PP and Vox surged. Referring to the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here