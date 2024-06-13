Labour manifesto includes commitment to ‘always’ defend Rock’s British sovereignty and self-determination

The Labour Party's manifesto for the UK's July 4 general election includes a commitment to “always” defend the British sovereignty of Gibraltar and its right to self-determination.

The commitment is set out in a single line in a section of the 136-page document titled ‘Defending the UK’s security’.

“Defending our security also means protecting the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, including the Falklands and Gibraltar,” Labour said in the manifesto, which was launched on Thursday.

“Labour will always defend their sovereignty and right to self-determination.”

In another reference relevant to Gibraltar, the document says too that Labour will “…work with our allies and international financial centres to tackle corruption and money laundering, including in Britain, Crown Dependencies, and in British Overseas Territories.”

The manifesto also sets out how Labour views the UK’s relationship with the EU and the steps it will take if elected to Government on July 4.

“With Labour, Britain will stay outside of the EU,” the manifesto says.

“But to seize the opportunities ahead, we must make Brexit work.”

“We will reset the relationship and seek to deepen ties with our European friends, neighbours and allies.”

“That does not mean reopening the divisions of the past.”

“There will be no return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement.”

Instead, Labour said it will work to improve the UK’s trade and investment relationship with the EU by tearing down unnecessary barriers to trade.

“We will seek to negotiate a veterinary agreement to prevent unnecessary border checks and help tackle the cost of food; help our touring artists; and secure a mutual recognition agreement for professional qualifications to help open up markets for UK service exporters,” the manifesto says.

“Labour will seek an ambitious new UK-EU security pact to strengthen co-operation on the threats we face.”

“We will rebuild relationships with key European allies, including France and Germany, through increased defence and security co-operation.”

“We will seek new bilateral agreements and closer working with Joint Expeditionary Force partners.”

“This will strengthen NATO and keep Britain safe.”

“Multilateral institutions remain indispensable, but they are struggling under the strain of new global challenges.”

“Labour will work with allies to build, strengthen and reform these institutions.”

“We will use the UK’s unique position in NATO, the UN, G7, G20 and the Commonwealth to address the threats we face, and to uphold human rights and international law.”

“Labour values international law because of the security it brings.”

“Britain will unequivocally remain a member of the European Convention on Human Rights.”