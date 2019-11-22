Labour manifesto pledges to ensure ‘no change’ on Gib sovereignty
By Cristina Cavilla and agencies Labour has included a manifesto pledge to ensure that there is no change in the status or sovereignty of Gibraltar as part of its plans to secure a new Brexit deal if it is elected to Government on December 12. The commitment comes one day after the Liberal Democrats pledged...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here