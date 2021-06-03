Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Labrador becomes member of development commission in FIVB

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd June 2021

The FIVB Board of Administration has ratified Emma Labrador as a Member of the Development Commission. FIVB is the international world governing body of volleyball.
In doing so describing Emma Labrador, who holds the post of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association President, as having the experience which will constitute an important asset that will enhance the sport whilst offering her the necessary support to fulfill her role. The appointment is another major step in Gibraltar Volleyball’s achievements within the international scene.

Speaking to the Chronicle on the ratification of her nomination to the post Miss Labrador commented “It’s a huge honour for me to be recognized by the FIVB President in our work in developing volleyball and Beach volleyball in Gibraltar and to now have the trust and confidence of the FIVB to have been appointed to the FIVB development commission myself.”
Last October Mrs Labrador was elected to the European volleyball’s governing body’s (CEV) board of administration during the CEV General Assembly being held in Vienna. This itself a historic achievement which was hailed as a major success for Gibraltar’s volleyball as it continues in its development path under the guidance of Mrs Labrador.

Most Read

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Bassadone unveils new showroom for 300-strong staff

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
International Netball Federation Aims To Grow, Play, and Inspire With World Netball Rebrand

3rd June 2021

Sports
Local football clubs turn a profit during pandemic

2nd June 2021

Sports
Lions Gibraltar Women leave it to the final day

2nd June 2021

Sports
Futsal - Mons Calpe and Europa open gap with Lynx

2nd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021