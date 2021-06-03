Labrador becomes member of development commission in FIVB

The FIVB Board of Administration has ratified Emma Labrador as a Member of the Development Commission. FIVB is the international world governing body of volleyball.

In doing so describing Emma Labrador, who holds the post of the Gibraltar Volleyball Association President, as having the experience which will constitute an important asset that will enhance the sport whilst offering her the necessary support to fulfill her role. The appointment is another major step in Gibraltar Volleyball’s achievements within the international scene.

Speaking to the Chronicle on the ratification of her nomination to the post Miss Labrador commented “It’s a huge honour for me to be recognized by the FIVB President in our work in developing volleyball and Beach volleyball in Gibraltar and to now have the trust and confidence of the FIVB to have been appointed to the FIVB development commission myself.”

Last October Mrs Labrador was elected to the European volleyball’s governing body’s (CEV) board of administration during the CEV General Assembly being held in Vienna. This itself a historic achievement which was hailed as a major success for Gibraltar’s volleyball as it continues in its development path under the guidance of Mrs Labrador.