Lack of long ball play, consistency and sloppy play put as Lincoln’s downfall on the day

Following this past week’s defeats at the hands of Slovan Bratislava in the Europa Conference League group stage Lincoln Red Imps captain and head coach, looking back at the match, raised their concerns over the level of consistency approach the team had taken.

In some very honest and open reactions to Thursday’s 4-1 defeat Captain Roy Chipolina and head coach Mick McElwee whilst praising the teams efforts and taking positives from the match highlighted how the team had not taken its chances and had lost focus leading to the goals.

In comments made after the match via the clubs official website Roy Chipolina commented

“It’s a matter of taking our chances.”

“We didn’t do it as much as we could have done and they took theirs.

“I thought that we started the game well and were dominant for the opening ten minutes. But we allowed them to get in front and then get a second goal soon afterwards through some sloppy play.

“We know that when we play, we can compete at this level, we have proved that, but you have to be consistent throughout the entire 90 minutes and not switch off. The day that we can do that will be the day that we achieve a result.

“You learn with every game you play. Unfortunately they are very hard lessons to take; it’s been one of those campaigns where you look back and take the positives, but it’s been the same excuses every game.

“We have very high expectations of ourselves and we expect better. People will look at the scoreline and think that we got well beaten but that wasn’t the case so at least we know that we are not far off getting to where we want to be.”

Head coach Mick McElwee was also to comment, “We gave it everything.”

“The players put a massive effort in but once again we were unable to convert the chances that we created and then our opponents go up the other end of the field and take theirs.

“The final scoreline was very disappointing; that said, the players gave their all throughout the game and that is all you can ask.

“The key difference at this level is our ability to capitalise in front of goal. We played against a big, physical side who are probably a couple of levels above us and they were ruthless to capitalise upon our errors.

“Roy’s goal gave us some food for thought in the half-time team talk and I asked the players to keep trying to play in their half because when we did it caused them problems.

“I posed the question; ‘Are we too proud to play a long ball?’ If that’s what’s working then that’s what we’ll continue to do, it’s absolutely practical.

“Unfortunately the game got away from us in the second half, but we will keep hoping and continue to give it everything.

“Our focus is now on the next game against FC Copenhagen. We know that they will come here well-prepared and ready and in many ways will prove to be an even tougher opponent than Slovan Bratislava.

“But we look forward to the challenge and enjoy being involved in this high level of competition.”

Lincoln Red Imps will be playing FC Copenhagen at Victoria Stadium on Thursday, November 25th.