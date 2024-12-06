Ladies That Rock The Rock Award winners announced

Paulette Finlayson received a Lifetime Achievement Award in the Ladies That Rock The Rock Awards developed by businesswoman Ayelet Mamo Shay with the support of the Ministry of Equality.

Now in its third year the awards aim to recognise and reward the women of Gibraltar who contribute to society.

Nominees are chosen by the public.

“The sheer number of nominations - about 300 - demonstrates the immense talent and dedication among women in Gibraltar,” Ms Mamo Shay said.

“It is truly inspiring to see so many individuals recognized for their hard work, resilience, and commitment to making a difference.”

Over the week, the judging committee has been surprising the award winners, capturing the moment when each woman realised that her efforts were being recognised.

The winners are Paulette Finlayson (Lifetime Achievement Award), Brenda Cuby (Social Responsibility Award), Lili Olivero (Environmental contribution Award), Emma Labrador (Young Woman Leadership Award), Katherine Grant (Woman Entrepreneurship Award), Annie Risso (Diversity and Inclusion), Áine Panter (Business Leader Award), Monika Sookhee (Female In Finance Award), Karen Zammit (Woman Leadership in Online Gaming Award) and Hazel Cumbo (Public Sector Female Employee Award).

“Our committee worked diligently to ensure that each nominee was evaluated thoroughly,” Ms Mamo Shay said.

“Each of the selected ladies represents the spirit of empowerment and social responsibility that this award stands for.”

“Witnessing their reactions was truly special.”

“These women have dedicated themselves to their causes and communities, and seeing them receive this acknowledgment was a reminder of the impact they have on those around them.”

The awards ceremony will take place at a gala dinner at the Sunborn Hotel on March 6, 2025.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, will be presenting the awards.

For tickets for the Gala Dinner or more information, contact The Ladies That Rock The Rock Team at TheLadiesThatRock@gmail.com

The team has also announced the imminent release of the second The Ladies That Rock The Rock book.

The book will cover the life-journeys, achievements and challenges of 25 female influential ladies in Gibraltar, this year’s awards winners included.