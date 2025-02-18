Laja Alta cave art boats confirmed as oldest in western Mediterranean
By Maria Jesus Corrales A team of researchers from the University of Granada has recently confirmed that prehistoric cave paintings at the Laja Alta site, in Jimena de la Frontera, are the oldest representations of boats yet found in the western Mediterranean. Considering all the evidence available, an analysis of the patterns drawn in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here