Laptop initiative for school children
Mrs Sonia Lopez, Head Teacher of St Bernard’s Lower Primary School received one of the donated laptops from Jenny Sciacaluga, Leader at the Open Award Centre, Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. Scorpions Collective Network created by Rock Scorpions Rugby Club has led the way after two of its members launched the initiative to assist school...
