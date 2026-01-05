Last chance for collectors as Affordable Art Show closes this week

The Fine Arts Association’s Affordable Art Show will close this Friday with one last chance for the public to purchase a piece.

The exhibition is currently open at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square and is an opportunity for collectors to buy art at lower prices and for the members of the Fine Arts Association to showcase some of their works.

Prices range from £50 to around £200, and during the launch Fine Arts Association member Stephen Hermida described how the association holds the event annually to support artists and give the public a chance to buy at reduced prices.

The exhibition is open until January 9, 2026. The Fine Arts Gallery is open on weekdays from 10am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm.