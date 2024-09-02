Under the sweltering late summer sun, Lynx FC and Europa Point FC battled out a dramatic 2-2 draw at Victoria Stadium on Sunday evening, with Europa Point rescuing a point through two stoppage-time goals.

Despite the match not being among the most anticipated fixtures, the two mid-table sides delivered a game that will be remembered for its shocking final moments rather than the earlier play.

Lynx, who narrowly missed out on a top-six finish last season, took the lead in the 38th minute through Salah El-Din, after a fast-paced but uneventful opening. El-Din’s goal came from a swift counterattack following a cleared Europa Point corner. Lynx’s quick transition from defence to offense caught Europa Point off guard, allowing El-Din to slot the ball under the goalkeeper’s legs, sending the Lynx fans into raptures.

The goal energized Lynx, who began to press higher up the pitch, unsettling Europa Point’s attempts to build play from the back. Despite this, the first half ended with Lynx holding just a slender 1-0 lead, leaving Europa Point still very much in the contest.

The second half started much like the first, with Europa Point showing signs of revival but struggling to penetrate Lynx’s defence. Lynx, on the other hand, looked increasingly comfortable as the match progressed, maintaining their lead and stifling Europa Point’s attacks.

Lynx doubled their advantage in the 65th minute, albeit in fortuitous circumstances. A foul near the corner flag provided Lynx with an opportunity to test Europa Point’s defence once more. The resulting play saw a cross into the box deflected off Europa Point defender Nicholson, who inadvertently sent the ball into his own net. The own goal put Lynx 2-0 up and seemingly in control of the match.

As the game entered its final stages, Lynx appeared to be coasting towards victory, with Europa Point struggling to mount any serious threat. A header in the 77th minute, comfortably collected by Lynx goalkeeper Avellano, was one of the few chances Europa Point managed to create as they chased a way back into the match.

However, just when it seemed Lynx would secure their first three points of the season, Europa Point staged an improbable comeback. With the match deep into injury time, Bogulslawski struck in the 93rd minute, pulling one back for Europa Point with a well-taken shot that caught the Lynx defence napping.

Lynx, rattled by the sudden turn of events, were unable to regain their composure. Europa Point, buoyed by their late goal, pushed forward relentlessly. Their efforts were rewarded just two minutes later when Gracia scored the equalizer in the 95th minute, capitalizing on Lynx’s disorganized defence.

The final whistle blew shortly after, with both teams having to settle for a point each in what was an astonishing conclusion to a match that had seemed all but decided. For Lynx, the draw will feel like a defeat after being in control for so long, while Europa Point will be thrilled with the point earned from what had looked like a lost cause.

The draw leaves both teams with one point each, placing them near the bottom of the table, with only Lincoln still yet to start their league campaign. Lynx, in particular, will rue the missed opportunity to climb up the standings, while Europa Point will take heart from their resilience and late rally.

The match, which had begun under the unrelenting heat, ended in a flurry of drama that neither side will soon forget. As the season progresses, both teams will need to address the gaps that led to such a tense and chaotic finish, particularly Lynx, who must find ways to close out games from winning positions.

Teams:

Lynx FC: Avellano (GK), Torbica, Ruiz (C) (Troianovski - 85’), Salah El-Din, Fall, Gallardo Aragón (Felipes - 85’), Cabeza Aguera (Casciaro.K - 56’), Gonzalez Casado, Dos Santos (Garcia - 75’), Sastrie (Farisato Ferro - 75’), Victory.

Europa Point FC: Holm (GK), Falkeborn (C), Garratt, Nicholson, Moulds, Drage (Boldewijn - 74’), Bogulslawski, Plumb (Taylor - 74’), Gracia, Emrani, Busto.