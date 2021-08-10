Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Aug, 2021

Late equaliser for Lincoln Red Imps against Slovan Bratislava as they now aim for big prize-money

By Stephen Ignacio
10th August 2021

Kike had the last word this Tuesday scoring the equaliser after coming on as a substitute against Slovan Bratislava. Lincoln Red Imps however,made a quick exit from the Europa League on Tuesday after being unable to overcome Slovan Bratislava’s lead obtained in Gibraltar. Their exit, however, spelt out a warning that Lincoln Red Imps European...

