Late goal for Europa keeps them within in the chase for the title
Europa had to wait until the last four minutes of the match to secure the three points which would keep them in the chase for the title, bringing them momentarily to within two points from Lincoln Red Imps. A late goal against Mons Calpe completed what was a tough encounter for the green and blacks...
