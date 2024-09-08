Late injury time drama sees Gibraltar drop points against Liechtenstien

Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein

Gibraltar came away with their first point from their opening Nations League group match, albeit a disappointing 2-2 draw against Liechtenstein, where Gibraltar failed to protect their lead twice. Julio Ribas put his faith in the same eleven who had started against Andorra on Wednesday. Concerns over Ethan Jolley’s injury were put to rest as the St. Joseph player started the match, with Gibraltar opening their Nations League D campaign against Liechtenstein.

Ironically, it was Europa Point—the originally proposed venue for a national stadium, rejected ten years ago—that hosted Gibraltar’s return to competitive home football. With Liechtenstein already having opened their campaign with a defeat against San Marino, a tense encounter was expected. Gibraltar’s 1-0 victory against Andorra maintained their momentum after a tough Euro qualifiers campaign, where they had seen some positive results.

Ribas had warned that there were no easy matches in international football, and Gibraltar was expected to follow his policy of aiming for victory. With Gibraltar favorites in the group, even Liechtenstein’s coach admitted the pressure was on Gibraltar, who had enjoyed a good run of form in recent months.

Liam Walker stated prior to the match that Liechtenstein’s defeat against San Marino hadn’t changed their approach—they would still go out to win while respecting their opponents. The warnings were clear before the match, as observers noted Gibraltar still needed to give 100% and prove themselves on the pitch, despite being statistical favorites due to their previous Nations League promotion and better record against Liechtenstein. The visitors, however, knew a defeat would likely end their hopes of promotion.

From the first minute, Ribas was bellowing instructions to his players as Gibraltar sought their rhythm. Gibraltar started on the front foot, pressing Liechtenstein from the outset but pulling back into their defensive shape when out of possession.

Bent showed his physical presence early, driving from the edge of Gibraltar’s penalty area into the opposition’s half within the first three minutes. A mistake by the Liechtenstein keeper was collected well but held back, allowing the opposition to regain possession.

The opening five minutes were tense, with neither side holding possession for long. A cheaply conceded corner by Liechtenstein in the sixth minute gave Gibraltar the perfect start. An excellent delivery from Walker sent the ball beyond the keeper’s fingertips and into the far post, giving Gibraltar the earliest of leads and using the wind advantage to great effect.

Gibraltar tested their opponents’ defense again after nine minutes, though Britto’s run was judged offside. Solid defending from Lope cleared a Liechtenstein threat shortly after. A poor header in the 11th minute saw Banda get his first touch of the ball. Despite a modest crowd of 750, the atmosphere was vibrant, with Gibraltar supporters fully behind their team.

After 14 minutes, a chaotic clearance attempt from Liechtenstein allowed Britto a chance, but his shot, lacking power, was cleared off the line. De Barr won a free kick in a dangerous position on the 16th minute, but Walker’s delivery was diverted for a corner by the defensive wall.

Having dominated the first 20 minutes, Gibraltar started sitting back, allowing Liechtenstein a brief spell of momentum. Banda made a solid save in the 22nd minute from a free-kick delivery, regaining possession for Gibraltar. De Barr’s presence up front continued to trouble the visitors, earning another yellow card for the opposition in the 25th minute as they struggled to retain possession.

Gibraltar maintained control, pressing Liechtenstein deep and creating the better opportunities. De Barr, fed by Britto, was fouled again as he made a central run. Annesley had the ball in the net, but Bent was penalized for a foul on the keeper, disallowing the goal. Liechtenstein’s frustrations were visible, as a defender pushed Bent, prompting the referee’s intervention.

As the first half wound down, Gibraltar allowed Liechtenstein more possession by sitting back, though their pace picked up after a short injury break. The half ended with Gibraltar holding a narrow lead but showing signs of vulnerability as Liechtenstein grew into the game.

The second half began with the visitors pushing Gibraltar back into their own half. While Liechtenstein enjoyed more possession, they failed to create clear chances until a mistake by De Barr led to a turnover near the box. Liechtenstein capitalized, with their first shot on target beating Banda to equalize.

The restart was tense, with Torrilla and Buschel both receiving yellow cards after a clash. Gibraltar pressed forward and forced a corner in the 55th minute. Bent’s flick from the corner delivery went into the side netting. Moments later, Scanlon’s driving run earned Kindle a yellow card, and Gibraltar began pressing for a second goal.

Liechtenstein, however, grew in confidence, pushing for their first points after losing to San Marino. In the 65th minute, an off-the-ball incident saw Britto clutching his face, though both players involved received yellow cards.

As the match entered its final 20 minutes, tensions ran high, with frequent stoppages disrupting play. Liechtenstein took advantage of the scrappy nature of the game to slow Gibraltar’s rhythm. Harsh refereeing decisions further frustrated the home fans, as the visitors accumulated seven yellow cards.

In the 73rd minute, Bartolo was brought down in the box, but penalty claims were waved off. Gibraltar created chances, with Walker sending a shot sky-high after good work from Bartolo and Scanlon. Bartolo eventually won a penalty in the 79th minute, but his effort was saved, and Liechtenstein defended the rebound well.

Gibraltar pressed for a winner, but a handball in the 88th minute led to a VAR check, which denied them another penalty. In stoppage time, Liechtenstein scored what seemed to be the winner, but after a VAR review, it was ruled out for offside due to interference by a player in an offside position.

In a dramatic finish, Scanlon nearly became the hero in the third minute of added time, slotting in a cross from Valarino to put Gibraltar ahead. However, the game didn’t end there. A VAR check in the 12th minute of injury time awarded Liechtenstein a penalty, and Banda could do little to stop the equalizer.

Gibraltar, who had led twice, ended up with just a point, knowing they had missed a penalty and been denied another.

Photos by David Parody