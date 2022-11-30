Latest Basketball results
18/11/2022
Men U18
GibYellow 35 - 66 Bavaria Bluestars
Q1 9 - 15
Q2 5 - 14
Q3 7 - 19
Q4 14 - 18
22/11/2022
Boys U15
Europa Valmar 31 - 38 Lincoln Bayside
Q1 - 7 - 13
Q2 - 5 - 6
Q3 - 9 - 10
Q4 - 10 - 9
20/11/2022
U13 Girls
Lincoln Bayside 29 - 19 Europa Valmar
Q1 - 10 - 2
Q3 - 5 - 2
Q3 - 10 - 10
Q4 - 4 - 5
21/11/2022
U18 men
Bavaria Bluestars 28 - 86 Lincoln Bayside
Q1 - 6 - 24
Q2 - 10 - 13
Q3 - 6 - 24
Q4 - 6 - 25
22/11/2022
Senior Women
Markaor Thundercats 37 - 47 Bavaria Bluestars pink
Q1 - 11 - 15
Q2 - 4 - 17
Q3 - 12 - 4
Q4 - 10 - 11
22/11/2022
Senior Women
Bavaria Bluestars 57 - 70 Europa Valmar
Q1 - 13 - 14
Q2 - 8 - 20
Q3 - 19 - 16
Q4 - 15 - 21
Senior men grp B
Bavaria Bluestars 55 - 42 Gibyellow Beasts
Q1 15 - 13
Q2 12 - 8
Q3 13 - 7
Q4 15 - 14
U16 Girls
Europa Valmar 33 - 23 Bavaria Bluestars pink
Q1 9 - 6
Q2 8 - 6
Q3 8 - 3
Q4 8 - 8
Senior men
Europa Valmar Fusion 37 - 94 Lincoln Bayside
Q1 6 - 19
Q2 12 - 27
Q3 11 - 28
Q4 8 - 21
Finals tables and more details on finals coming up soon.