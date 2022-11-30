Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Sports

Latest Basketball results

By Stephen Ignacio
30th November 2022

18/11/2022
Men U18

GibYellow 35 - 66 Bavaria Bluestars
Q1 9 - 15
Q2 5 - 14
Q3 7 - 19
Q4 14 - 18

22/11/2022
Boys U15

Europa Valmar 31 - 38 Lincoln Bayside
Q1 - 7 - 13
Q2 - 5 - 6
Q3 - 9 - 10
Q4 - 10 - 9

20/11/2022
U13 Girls

Lincoln Bayside 29 - 19 Europa Valmar
Q1 - 10 - 2
Q3 - 5 - 2
Q3 - 10 - 10
Q4 - 4 - 5

21/11/2022
U18 men

Bavaria Bluestars 28 - 86 Lincoln Bayside
Q1 - 6 - 24
Q2 - 10 - 13
Q3 - 6 - 24
Q4 - 6 - 25

22/11/2022
Senior Women

Markaor Thundercats 37 - 47 Bavaria Bluestars pink
Q1 - 11 - 15
Q2 - 4 - 17
Q3 - 12 - 4
Q4 - 10 - 11

22/11/2022
Senior Women

Bavaria Bluestars 57 - 70 Europa Valmar
Q1 - 13 - 14
Q2 - 8 - 20
Q3 - 19 - 16
Q4 - 15 - 21

Senior men grp B

Bavaria Bluestars 55 - 42 Gibyellow Beasts
Q1 15 - 13
Q2 12 - 8
Q3 13 - 7
Q4 15 - 14

U16 Girls

Europa Valmar 33 - 23 Bavaria Bluestars pink
Q1 9 - 6
Q2 8 - 6
Q3 8 - 3
Q4 8 - 8

Senior men

Europa Valmar Fusion 37 - 94 Lincoln Bayside
Q1 6 - 19
Q2 12 - 27
Q3 11 - 28
Q4 8 - 21

Finals tables and more details on finals coming up soon.

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously.

