Fri 23rd May, 2025

Latest excavation in Gibraltar yields no new evidence in Simon Parkes case

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2025

The latest search in the case of missing Royal Navy Rating Simon Parkes concluded this week with no new evidence found to advance an investigation spanning more than three decades.

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, working with the Royal Gibraltar Police, conducted excavation work at North Pavilion near Scud Hill during the week beginning May 19.

The operation was carried out with the support of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Heritage and Housing teams from the Government of Gibraltar.

Simon, an 18-year-old radio operator from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986 when HMS Illustrious was docked in Gibraltar.

Despite extensive investigations over the years, no definitive explanation for his disappearance has been found.

“This new activity involving specially trained officers explored an area below a residential building as part of our work to explore all lines of enquiry presented to us,” a spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary told the Chronicle.

“These concluded on Thursday 22 April and did not identify anything that helps to move the investigation into Simon’s disappearance forward.”

“We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes [Simon’s parents] informed of our activity and we know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want,” the spokesperson added.

The investigation remains a joint operation between Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary extended thanks to the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar’s emergency services and government departments, and to the public in Gibraltar for their patience during the operation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Thornhill, submit information online via the Hampshire Police website, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

From outside the UK, information can be submitted by calling +44 1962 841 534.

