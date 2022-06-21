Lathbury Lightning and Mediterranean Vikings will close GPL campaigns

Lathbury Lightning will be closing this years Gibraltar Premier Cricket league with their final match seeing them play Mediterranean Vikings.

This will be the second match in just three days for the latter who played on Monday against Harding Hurricanes. The Vikings came away with their fourth victory beating Harding Hurricanes by 8 wickets on the night.

Hardings Hurricanes

171/4 (20 Overs)

Mediterranean Vikings

174/2 (19.0 Overs)

@medvikingsgpl Won by 8 Wickets

POTM: Jonny West (Vikings)

Lathbury Lightning lost their undefeated record last week when they lost against Calpe Giants. Lathbury however claimed the league title in their previous match securing the first GPL title.

Also this past weekend South XI select played against a North XI select as players prepare for their trip to Belgium.

South XI chased down The North XI score for the loss of 4 wickets inside 18 overs, securing a 6 wicket victory. Julian Freyone scoring 56 off 37 balls and Louis Bruce 49 off 39 balls.

