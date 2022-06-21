Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lathbury Lightning and Mediterranean Vikings will close GPL campaigns

By Stephen Ignacio
21st June 2022

Lathbury Lightning will be closing this years Gibraltar Premier Cricket league with their final match seeing them play Mediterranean Vikings.
This will be the second match in just three days for the latter who played on Monday against Harding Hurricanes. The Vikings came away with their fourth victory beating Harding Hurricanes by 8 wickets on the night.

Hardings Hurricanes
171/4 (20 Overs)
Mediterranean Vikings
174/2 (19.0 Overs)

@medvikingsgpl Won by 8 Wickets

POTM: Jonny West (Vikings)
Lathbury Lightning lost their undefeated record last week when they lost against Calpe Giants. Lathbury however claimed the league title in their previous match securing the first GPL title.

Also this past weekend South XI select played against a North XI select as players prepare for their trip to Belgium.

South XI chased down The North XI score for the loss of 4 wickets inside 18 overs, securing a 6 wicket victory. Julian Freyone scoring 56 off 37 balls and Louis Bruce 49 off 39 balls.

Most Read

Local News

Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

Fire breaks out at old Westside School building

Sun 19th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Dyson Parody became the Gibraltar National Darts Champion 2022

21st June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar comfortable defeat of Wales

21st June 2022

Sports
EY raises funds and awareness for Women’s In Need at saddest of moments

21st June 2022

Sports
New signings for St Joseph

21st June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022