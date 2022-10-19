Lathbury Lightning finds out who they will play against in Europe
Lathbury Lightning this week found who their opponents will be in Europe. The Gibraltar Premier League Champions will be joining the European Cricket family as Gibraltar Cricket sends a side to represent Gibraltar at the ECL23. Lathbury Lighting have been drawn in Group C and will compete against teams from Belgium, Hungary, Norway and Switzerland....
