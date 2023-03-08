Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Sports

Lathbury Lightning grabs another win

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2023

Similar to their first day of play in the European Cricket League Group C matches, being played in Catamara, Spain, Gibraltar cricket league side Lathbury Lightning found themselves adding another win to their tally. Although facing defeat later in the day.
In their first match of day 2 of the competition, following their victory against Royal Tigers Budapest, LAthbury Lightning were to walk away with a six run victory against Olten. Lathbury Lightning were on 74 from ten overs with Olten scoring a 68/8.
The tables were reversed for Lathbury Ligthning in their second match where they faced Norwegian side Fossum. The latter was to win by six runs with a 76/9 against LAthbury’s 70/8. Ian Latin was to come away as top batsman with Louis Bruce as top bowler.
Screenshot from European Cricket Network official website where all results and scoresheets, alongside Livestreams are available.

