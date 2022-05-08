Lavagna’s new colourful and vibrant painting exhibition
A new exhibition of paintings and drawings by artist Clive Lavagna officially opens tomorrow evening with a private view at the Fine Art Gallery. The show – with no title or specific theme – will then open to the public on Wednesday until the end of the month. The exhibition is made up of 34...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here